Xavi Hernandez criticises Robert Lewandowski – The feeling is that he is ‘not sharp’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is under increasing pressure, and with results not going his way, has begun to shake things up somewhat. Youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal have been given an increased role in the last two games amid injuries, while Robert Lewandowski is no longer playing every minute when he was fit, as was the case earlier in the season.

Lewandowski was brought off while Barcelona searched for a winner against both Real Betis and Athletic Club, and it was something Xavi did in their first game of the year, against Las Palmas. Xavi wsa asked about the fact that Lewandowski is some way off his numbers that have been in place since he began scoring regularly at Borussia Dortmund.

“In the last four games he has scored three goals, perhaps there is a feeling that he is not sharp in his controls or giving the final pass. He will continue to be important, he is a natural leader. We must improve and the locker room is very united. I have not seen a human quality like it. We have to be more concentrated in the first minutes and we are looking for solutions so that the season ends up being a good one.”

Lewandowski has been severely criticised of late, but Xavi has resisted withdrawing him until recently. With his job seemingly on the line, he appears to be looking to shake things up in an effort to change the direction of things, with the Blaugrana drifting along in recent months – Lewandowski has been part of that, and it looks as if he could be a victim of it.