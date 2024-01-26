Spain confirm 2023 friendly at Premier League stadium

Spain have confirmed their 2023 plan for friendly matches in the March FIFA international window.

La Roja have secured their place at Euro 2024 in Germany with Luis de la Fuente’s side drawn in Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and Albania.

As part of a packed domestic schedule in the coming months, FIFA have inserted one match window in the first half of 2024, with teams permitted to play two friendlies.

De la Fuente’s charges will take on Brazil at Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 26 with a clash against Colombia on March 22.

The match will be Spain’s third friendly clash with Colombia since 2010 including a 1-0 win for the then world champions in 2011 and a 2-2 draw in Murcia in 2017.

The game will take place at West Ham United’s London Stadium with Colombia then facing Romania at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano on March 26.

Spain are expected to play at least one warm up game in the build up to Euro 2024 with details set to be confirmed by April.