Second Real Betis star to reject Saudi Arabia offer

Real Betis star Nabil Fekir is not interested in a move to the Saudi Pro League in 2024.

The Saudi Pro League project continues to be a huge focus for potential transfers with the Middle East top flight emerging as a force in the last 12 months.

Despite managing to convince a host of European-based players to join one of their leading sides, there have also been high profile rejections.

The latest name linked with swapping the Estadio Benito Villamarin for Saudi Arabia has been veteran midfielder Isco Alarcon.

Despite recently signing a contract extension at Real Betis, the 31-year-old has attracted interest from the Saudi ‘Big Four’ of Al-Nassr, Al Ahli, Al Hilal or Al-Ittihad.

Isco is rumoured to have told his advisers he is not thinking about a move and teammate Fekir has also turned down an offer.

As per reports from from French transfer expert Santi Aouna, Fekir’s injury issues have placed a question mark his future at Real Betis, but the French international wants to stay in Spain.