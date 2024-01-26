Real Madrid to name new penalty taker following woeful record this season

Real Madrid have been through something of a bizarre trend when it comes to penalties, but they will be doing what they have all season – handing the ball to Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos have not been able to convert their penalties with any sort of regularity this season. Vinicius Junior missed one in preseason, while during the real business, Luka Modric, Joselu Mato and Rodrygo Goes have all stepped up without success, to the surprise of many.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted his surprise at that happening, as ‘Luka doesn’t usually miss them’. Diario AS say that Jude Bellingham stepping up and scoring a pressure penalty against Almeria in their comeback last weekend has secured him the penalty duties until further notice.

This will no doubt aid Bellingham in his bid for the Pichichi race. The English star has 14 goals so far this season, but has been reealed in by Artem Dovbyk, who is now level with him, but has more assists and has played less minutes.

