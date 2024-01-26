Real Betis plotting transfer swoop for Premier League star

Real Betis could turn to West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals as a transfer option this month.

Los Verdiblancos are expected to be active in the final days of the transfer window with Fornals emerging as a possible target.

Fornals is rumoured to be looking for a way out of the London Stadium after seeing his role reduced in David Moyes’ plans this season.

The 27-year-old has made just four Premier League start for the Hammers in 2023/24 with no goals scored across all competitions.

The loan arrival of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City is expected to further cut his chances of featuring with his contract expiring in 2025.

Real Betis have already brought in key funds from player sales at the start of 2024 and they could secure a deal for around €12m as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

A sale would also free up space in Moyes’ squad and the Premier League side are prepared to end Fornals’ four and a half years in London.