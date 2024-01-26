Napoli president names Real Madrid as potential Victor Osimhen destination

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Real Madrid in 2024.

The Nigerian international is expected to be the target of multiple major European clubs in the months ahead after triggering a transfer race.

Osimhen offered a cryptic update on his future during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament this month by stating he has already decided on the next step in his career.

The 25-year-old has been tipped to leave Naples and he already knows where his future lies with an announcement expected by the end of the season.

With a contract running until 2026, Napoli will cash in on their star asset, if he pushes to move, with a current transfer value of around €100m.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be considering him as a Plan B option, if they fail to agree a free transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed the club are planning for a sale with Madrid on the list of destinations.

“We already knew he would leave since last summer. We knew perfectly well that at the end of this year, he would go to Real Madrid, PSG or an English team”, as per quotes from Diario AS.