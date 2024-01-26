Matteo Moretto gives update on Matt O’Riley’s move to Atletico Madrid after Celtic reject €23m offer

Atletico Madrid surprised many when they put in a bid for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley this week, but were rebuffed by the Scottish champions. The 23-year-old has 22 goal contributions in just 29 games from midfield, and has also been linked to Inter and Leicester City.

Los Rojiblancos put in a loan offer with an obligation to buy of €23m for the summer, but Brendan Rodgers told the press that O’Riley was not for sale this winter.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Matteo Moretto has revealed that Atletico Madrid are unlikely to be back with an improved offer for O’Riley, at least until the summer. If they are to sign O’Riley, it would require the departure of another midfielder in order to make room for O’Riley, but currently there are no talks over a midfield departure at the Metropolitano.

Celtic fans can rest easy that they have rebuffed any interest for now, but it looks as if they may have a battle to keep him the summer. With more clubs around Europe looking at him, Atletico’s interest will only increase awareness of his abilities on the continent.