Karim Benzema’s brother posts update on French forward’s future amid rumours of Carlo Ancelotti request

Karim Benzema‘s future is still up in the air as transfer deadline day comes hurtling around the corner. The Frenchman is unhappy with life in Saudi Arabia, and has been in discussions with Al-Ittihad over a potential return to Europe.

That is unlikely to happen unless he takes a gargantuan pay cut. Clubs may be willing to pay him a few million between now and the end of the season, but will not come anywhere near his €100m per annum wage in the Middle East.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Olympique Lyon have all contacted his agents in recent weeks, but until that occurrs, none of them stand any chance of signing Benzema. Real Madrid had reportedly shut the door on a return to the Spanish capital for the Frenchman, but a recent report claimed that Carlo Ancelotti had asked Los Blancos to consider bringing Benzema back on loan.

However as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Benzema’s brother has called it ‘lies’ on his social media, quoting a story on his Instagram.

⚪️ “Carlo Ancelotti would be open to Benzema’s return to Real Madrid but Florentino Perez said no”. ⛔️🇫🇷 Karim Benzema’s brother denies: “Fake news”, sharing the news from France. pic.twitter.com/CenN458PSc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

In spite of Real Madrid’s limited options up front, the possibility of Benzema returning to Spain always seemed remote. As the end of the transfer window in Europe nears, it does seem increasingly likely the 36-year-old sticks it out in Saudi Arabia.