Inter Miami star Lionel Messi set for Superbowl slot as NFL showcase nears

Lionel Messi’s impact on football, or soccer, in the USA has been compared to Pele’s move to the New York Cosmos at the end of his career, and certainly the world champion is one of the headline acts in America today.

His move to Inter Miami did not inspire them from near the bottom of the standings to a Major League Soccer Cup, but he did manage to bring them their first trophy in the League Cup. Messi is still captaining Argentina of course, and will be hoping to arrive in good shape for this year’s tournament, taking place in the USA.

Messi has signed on to be one of the faces of Michelob Extra, a beer brand that is one of the main partners of the tournament too. And if Messi will continue his assault on the consciousness of non-football watching Americans, as Cadena SER report that he will have an advert in the Superbowl. NFL’s main event will feature 60 seconds of the Argentine superstar advocating for the beer.

Widely regarded as the most valuable advertising slot in television, Superbowl adverts often cost millions on their own, and have full production teams dedicated to those 60 seconds.