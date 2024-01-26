Gavi spotted back in Barcelona training

Barcelona have confirmed an important step on the road to recovery for Gavi.

The 19-year-old will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a anterior cruciate ligament tear whilst on international duty with Spain in November.

Barcelona opted to send him for surgery on his return to Catalonia and the teenager has been in recovery in the last two months.

However, as he moves into the next phase of his rehabilitation, Barcelona have posted images of him in light training at their Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training base.

👋Gavi is off his crutches and back in light training at Barcelona https://t.co/Hi26oqhEW0 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 26, 2024

The pictures clearly show a scar on Gavi’s right knee, following the surgery, but it is the first time he has been seen without crutches.

Gavi will continue to advance along the path to recovery in the coming weeks, but he will not feature until next season, and will also miss out on Euro 2024 duty with Spain.

Barcelona will not rush his return and his preseason comeback will be carefully managed by the club.