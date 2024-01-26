Exclusive: Manchester United and Newcastle United could secure rising La Liga star for €35m

Valencia starlet Javi Guerra has caught the eye of most fans who have watched Los Che this season, and the fact he is only 20 years of age has catapulted him onto the radar of Europe’s biggest and richest clubs.

Coming up with a crucial goal in their survival bid last season, Guerra is now a regular in Valencia’s midfield, coming up with four goals already this campaign, all of which have won them points. Despite telling La Liga that he is keen to stay at Valencia for many years, Guerra has been linked to Manchester United and Newcastle United amongst others this season.

Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Caught Offside that Newcastle have made an enquiry for Guerra, and the Red Devils remain very interested. However things are set up for a battle royale next summer with interest from Ligue 1 and Serie A too.

The good news for them is that Valencia are ‘only’ asking for €35m for one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe, which is not above market value these days. Something to keep an eye is the fact that the player himself would prefer to stay in Spain – if that is an option.