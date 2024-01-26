EXCL: Atletico Madrid having doubts on deal despite reaching agreement

Atletico Madrid were due to complete the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus this week, but Los Rojiblancos have put the breaks on a move.

Kean was expected to arrive in Madrid on Wednesday or Thursday of this week on a loan deal until the end of the season, which would cost Atletico €500k. There is no option to buy in the agreement.

Yet matters have stalled since. Matteo Moretto has told Caught Offside that Kean is still waiting to get the green light to fly to Madrid and still wants the deal, but Atletico are yet to give it to him. Diego Simeone said on Thursday night that he got the feeling that Angel Correa is ‘closer to staying than leaving’, and Atleti have that same impression from the Argentine. The offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad has not yet met their demands.

Hence Los Rojiblancos are left with a decision to make. Originally, they had planned on Keane being Correa’s replacement, and despite reports saying the two were not linked, Atletico are still deliberating on whether to bring Kean in even with Correa staying.