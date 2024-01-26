Copa del Rey semi-final draw: Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid out to prevent Basque derby in final

The Copa del Rey semi-final draw is out, with a rare opportunity for the four sides involved to go after the trophy without the spectres of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the way.

Atletico Madrid eliminated Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time in the Round of 16, and Athletic Club put out the Blaugrana in the quarter-finals by the same scoreline, also after an extra 30 minutes. Those two will face off in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile Real Mallorca shocked Girona with a 3-2 win at Son Moix this week, ending a 17-game unbeaten run for the Catalans. They will face off against Real Sociedad. Should Los Bermellones and Atletico be unsuccessful, it will mean a second Basque derby final in the space of three years, with and it is a third final out of the last four with a Basque presence.

Real Mallorca will host La Real in the first leg at Visit Mallorca Estadi, while the first leg between Atletico and Athletic will be played in Madrid. Those ties will take place on either the 6th, 7th or 8th of February, while the return legs will be on the 27th, 28th or 29th of February, both of which in the Basque Country.