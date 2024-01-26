Carlo Ancelotti discusses Jude Bellingham replacement and confirms positional change for Fede Valverde

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Andriy Lunin will return in goal for their trip to Las Palmas, after Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded thrice against Almeria. Given the consistent rotation in goal for Los Blancos, perhaps the more intriguing question is how Ancelotti will replace Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old Pichichi leader is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, leaving Ancelotti with a big hole to fill.

“Brahim can play and we can consider the presence of Joselu. I think that, as we have done many times, we can make up for the absences of important players,” Ancelotti remarked.

During the first clash between the two, Bellingham was injured, and Brahim Diaz filled in for him. Scoring in a man of the match performance, it didn’t harm them too much. In goal, Ancelotti hinted that they would continue taking the decision game by game.

“Tomorrow Lunin will play. On Wednesday I will say who plays on Thursday, I can’t get enough of this topic (laughs).”

In the middle of the pitch, it was pointed out to Ancelotti that since Fede Valverde has returned to a more attacking role to make way for Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga on their returns from injury, Real Madrid have conceded many more goals.

“November and December we were solid. This did not happen in the last games. We scored many goals but conceded many. Valverde as a pivot was an emergency. Now Tchouameni and Camavinga are fine, we have to return to that solidity, more concentrated and effective at the back.”

Ancelotti also praised Las Palmas ahead of the game, saying they play football very well, and would be very demanding. Meanwhile Las Palmas coach Garcia Pimienta told the press ahead of the match that his side had to be the protagonist at all times in the match.