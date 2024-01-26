Brazilian manager could be ahead of Rafael Marquez on Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez replacement shortlist

Barcelona look likely to stick with Xavi Hernandez until the end of the season at least, but they are certainly weighing up their options for the summer. The Blaugrana coach has often mentioned that if they do not win titles this season, then he will leave the club.

Those alternatives are limited in a sense, with most of them needing a Barcelona connection. Two of the La Liga managers that are appreciated are Michel Sanchez of Girona, and Imanol Alguacil of Real Sociedad, but it seems more likely that President Joan Laporta would opt for someone that he knows personally, and has worked at Barcelona before.

One of those is Rafael Marquez, who is currently in charge of Barca Atletic. If the Blaugrana look like they might miss out on the top four, then the Mexican will likely step in to stabilise matters. Sporting Director Deco believes he is ready to make the leap though.

As first reported by Bar Canaletes, Cadena SER (via Diario AS) affirm that Bologna manager Thiago Motta is one of their top choices for the summer. They say that he may even be in a better position than Marquez to take the job.

Motta, who ended up being naturalised by Italy and playing for the Azzurri, has Bologna in 7th place in Serie A, but firmly in the European race. They are just two points off fourth and Champions League football, while Motta is growing as a coach following a mixed spell with Genoa, and a successful period with Spezia.