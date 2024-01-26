Barcelona step up transfer race for La Liga left back target

Barcelona are ready to push for a free transfer move for Las Palmas defender Sergi Cardona in 2024.

Left back is an area which Xavi Hernandez wants to reinforce before the start of the 2024/25 season and Cardona is a cut price option.

The 24-year-old has elevated himself to one of the leading players in his position in La Liga in the last six months following Las Palmas’ promotion back to the Spanish top-flight.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the Catalan born defender reportedly wants to return to the area.

Xavi is looking to provide regular competition to Alejandro Balde next season with veteran Marcos Alonso also an option as cover.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, teams from across Europe’s top five leagues are tracking Cardona, but Barcelona are ahead in the race.

Barcelona have already made contact with his representatives as they look to gain an advantage in the incoming battle.