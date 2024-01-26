Barcelona reach €200m agreement with new sponsor but may be prevented from signing it – report

Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Puma to become their new sponsor, which would see the iconic Blaugrana move from Nike for the first time in the 21st century.

Nike and Barcelona have become instrinsically associated since the US sportswear brand became their kit sponsor in 1998, replacing Kappa, in a 26-year run that has seen three of Barcelona’s greatest runs in their history.

However Barcelona reportedly feel they can get more money from their sponsorship agreement, and with Puma keen to muscle in on their territory. Sport say that Barcelona have reached an agreement that would see Barcelona earn up to €200m per year, €115m of which would be fixed, and €85m of which would be variable.

There is a catch. Puma will not pay Nike a release clause, and the American firm predict a loss of €350m should they lose the Barcelona contract be broken – a figure Barcelona will not pay either. Unless they are compensated, Nike are not willing to break the deal which currently runs until 2026.

The current Nike deal provides Barcelona with €105m per year, with an opportunity to earn up to €160m. That means that the Blaugrana are looking at material difference of at least €10m per year, and a maximum of €95m difference, although the actual figure is likely to be somewhere in the middle. Whether that equates to much extra profit after they pay Nike to get out of the deal is something Barcelona’s negotiators will be discussing. Given Barcelona are not flush for cash, that may impact their plans too.