Barcelona President Joan Laporta sees departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as ‘dream’ move

Reports are growing that Barcelona may be on the hunt for a new manager in the summer, as Xavi Hernandez increasingly under pressure for his job. With one of the best in the game set to become available, it is no surprise that the two have been linked.

Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to leave Liverpool, as he has become worn out at Anfield following so many years of competing hard in the Premier League. Importantly, he has also announced he will be taking a year-long sabbatical.

However it would be foolish to think the starting gun in the race for his signature has not just been fired. Sport recount that Joan Laporta has previously expressed that Klopp is a ‘dream move’ for Barcelona as manager. In the past Laporta has put out the feelers to see if Klopp could be tempted to Camp Nou, but things never went any further.

As is acknowledged in the article, this is not new information, simply a reminder that Klopp has for a long time been one of Laporta’s favourite managers. Equally, Real Madrid have also sounded out Klopp as a possibility in the past, and the German coach enjoys plenty of admiration there too.