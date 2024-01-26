Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto suffers injury setback

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is expected to miss two weeks of action with a muscle injury.

La Blaugrana return to La Liga action this weekend as they host Villarreal in Catalonia on the on the back of their midweek Copa del Rey exit away at Athletic Club.

Roberto come on as a substitute in extra time, as Barcelona lost out in Bilbao, but he flagged up an injury concern after the game.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, Roberto will now be forced to miss out against Villarreal, and will not return until mid-February.

His absence is expected to extend to stretch on to missing the league double against Osasuna and Alaves.

The home tie against Granada on February 11 has been earmarked as a possible return date for the 31-year-old if his recovery progresses as planned.

Jules Kounde is set continue at right back against Villarreal with the highly rated Hector Fort also an option for Barcelona in Roberto’s absence.