Atletico Madrid to close three deals in coming hours with decision on fourth to come

Atletico Madrid have perhaps been the busiest side in Spain over the January transfer window, despite little being expected of them. Having already brought in Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid Bucharest, a second signing is on the verge of confirmation.

Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren has been in Madrid for the last 24 hours negotiating the final details of the deal. An agreement has been found for €22m plus €5m in variables, and it is believed that Vermeeren has reached an accord with Los Rojiblancos too now. The latest is that he is undergoing a medical, and only the announcement remains.

Arthur Vermeeren is on his way to medical tests as new Atlético Madrid player right now. He will sign his contract around lunch time.

Going the other way, Ivo Grbic’s exit to Sheffield United has been confirmed by both sides. The Croatian goalkeeper had just five months remaining on his deal, and Atletico managed to get an undisclosed fee for him. Grbic played 13 times in his two-and-a-half years at the Metropolitano.

Meanwhile Caglar Soyuncu is set to leave after just six months. The Turkish defender arrived from Leicester City in the summer but has started just twice since arriving. Heading off in search of minutes, Matteo Moretto reports that Atletico Madrid will exchange contracts to be signed for Soyuncu in the coming hours for a loan deal until the end of the season without an option to buy. Despite interest from Borussia Dortmund, Roma, and an agreement with Porto, Soyuncu held out for a return home.

Javi Galan has also left on loan to Real Sociedad, but the next matter on the agenda for Los Colchoneros is Moise Kean. They are set to make a decision on whether to sign Kean on loan from Juventus until the end of the season, knowing that Angel Correa’s move to Saudi Arabia looks like collapsing.