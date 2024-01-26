Atletico Madrid complete deal for former Barcelona target Arthur Vermeeren

Atletico Madrid have completed their second signing of the winter transfer window with Arthur Vermeeren joining from Royal Antwerp.

🇧🇪 ¡Arthur Vermeeren ya es rojiblanco! ❤️🤍 🖊 El internacional belga ha firmado con nuestro club por lo que resta de temporada y seis campañas más. 🔗 https://t.co/4F3ig0E1Ui 🤩 ¡#BienvenidoVermeeren! pic.twitter.com/1a6opScwGQ — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 26, 2024

Belgian international Vermeeren has impressed in the last two seasons in Antwerp with the 18-year-old attracting transfer interest from across Europe.

🚨HUGE TRANSFER NEWS AT ATLETICO MADRID Arthur Vermeeren joins from Royal Antwerp for a reported €22m fee (plus €5m in variables) 👊🇧🇪 https://t.co/P9g8jlkjIz — Football España (@footballespana_) January 26, 2024

Barcelona were originally linked with an offer for Vermeeren after he impressed against them in the Champions League earlier this season.

However, it is Atletico who solidified their interest, with talks ongoing with Royal Antwerp since the end of 2023, and a deal has since been agreed to bolster the Los Rojiblancos engine room.

Vermeeren en su nueva casa ❤️🤍#BienvenidoVermeeren pic.twitter.com/UxvHBAet8k — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 26, 2024

Midfield has been highlighted as a key area in need of strengthening for Diego Simeone ahead of the second half of the campaign and Vermeeren is a key addition.

✨ Atlético Madrid’s future is bright pic.twitter.com/ZKJMxFe28P — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 26, 2024

The deal is rumoured to involve an up front €22m fee with €5m in performance related add ons included in the transfer.

🚨 Antwerp retains 10% of any future sale for Arthur Vermeeren.@MatteMoretto https://t.co/f9W1B2aEGA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 26, 2024

Vermeeren has been given the No.18 shirt in Madrid and he could make his club debut this weekend as Atletico host Valencia in La Liga action.

🎙️ Arthur Vermeeren: “I imagined it a lot of times to play especially for Atlético Madrid. It’s a great club, the passion, it’s like a family. I really wanted to be here.” pic.twitter.com/qHkkQbLkGq — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 26, 2024

The teenager leaves Antwerp on the back of winning the domestic treble with his former club last season with two goals in 65 appearances across two campaigns.

Images via Atletico Madrid on X