Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid complete deal for former Barcelona target Arthur Vermeeren

Atletico Madrid have completed their second signing of the winter transfer window with Arthur Vermeeren joining from Royal Antwerp.

Belgian international Vermeeren has impressed in the last two seasons in Antwerp with the 18-year-old attracting transfer interest from across Europe.

Barcelona were originally linked with an offer for Vermeeren after he impressed against them in the Champions League earlier this season.

However, it is Atletico who solidified their interest, with talks ongoing with Royal Antwerp since the end of 2023, and a deal has since been agreed to bolster the Los Rojiblancos engine room.

Midfield has been highlighted as a key area in need of strengthening for Diego Simeone ahead of the second half of the campaign and Vermeeren is a key addition.

The deal is rumoured to involve an up front €22m fee with €5m in performance related add ons included in the transfer.

Vermeeren has been given the No.18 shirt in Madrid and he could make his club debut this weekend as Atletico host Valencia in La Liga action.

The teenager leaves Antwerp on the back of winning the domestic treble with his former club last season with two goals in 65 appearances across two campaigns.

Images via Atletico Madrid on X

Posted by

Tags Arthur Vermeeren Diego Simeone

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News