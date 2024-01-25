WATCH: The silver lining from Barcelona Copa del Rey defeat as another 17-year-old impresses

Barcelona will be assessing the grim situation of their season this Thursday, as they realise that their easiest route to silverware is overturning an eight-point deficit in La Liga. However if there were positives from their Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club, it was the performances of their youngsters, in particular Hector Fort.

Fort is just 17 years of age, making just his third senior appearance for Barcelona, and was thrust into the cauldron of San Mames against a rampant Athletic side. He had to come on for the injured Alejandro Balde after just 23 minutes, and was thrown into an unfamiliar position at left-back. While he can play in central defence, and did play on the left against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey, Fort is by nature a right-back.

Inaki Williams. San Mames. Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey. Playing out of position at 17 years of age in your 3rd appearance. Sounds like a nightmare, but if there was a silver lining for Barcelona last night, it was Hector Fort's performance.pic.twitter.com/qqFOvQiJT8 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 25, 2024

Out of position and in difficult circumstances where many of his teammates struggled, Fort looked at home in the pressure, dealing with flying winger Inaki Williams expertly after the Ghana international was sent on. He was also neat and tidy on the ball.

Fort made four clearances and three tackles, while maintaining an 88% pass accuracy rate under pressure. Rarely beaten by Williams until a muscle problem prevented him running, Fort was left up front with Barcelona unable to make any more substitutions.

🚨 One of the positives of yesterday's match was Pau Cubarsí. The player did not lose a single ball against Atheltic Bilbao and was the most farsighted defender on the team. He recovered five balls in 51 minutes, and the most amazing thing was seeing veterans entrusting him with… pic.twitter.com/8zRtjg1Nh2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 25, 2024

He will likely be called upon again by Xavi Hernandez. With Balde out and Marcos Alonso out, and Cancelo only just coming back from injury. He looks like a prime candidate to either start on the left or the right, with Cancelo on the other. Jules Kounde can play on the right, but that will require Andreas Christensen or Ronald Araujo to recocer from their knocks.