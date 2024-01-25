“Solid chance” that Real Madrid miss out on signing top summer target – report

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Alphonso Davies ahead of a possible move during the summer. The Canadian left-back is out of contract at the end of next season, and is likely to be available on a cut-price deal if he is unable to agree terms with Bayern Munich on a new deal over the next few months.

Los Blancos view Davies as the solution to their left-back woes over the last couple of years. Being 23, he would also command the position for many years to come, and in the process, he would be a valuation addition to this super-team that Florentino Perez has been building in recent years.

However, it is far from straightforward that Davies will join Real Madrid. Bayern are fighting to retain his services, and according to David Ornstein (via Madrid Universal), there is a “solid chance” that he signs a new contract with the German champions, whose most recent offer to Davies has been much closer to his demands.

If Davies does renew, Real Madrid’s hopes of signing him this summer would go up in smoke. They would have to go for another target, or continue backing Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as their options going forward.