Saudi Arabia sniffing around La Liga superstar with attractive €20m release clause

Saudi Arabia look set to continue their assault on the European transfer market in 2024, having begun doing so last summer. The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar Junior and Aymeric Laporte all headed to the Middle East in 2023, and further big names could be heading there this year.

One player that is in the crosshairs of the Saudi Pro League is Isco Alarcon. The 31-year-old has been in spectacular form for Real Betis, and he has undoubtedly been one of the best performers in La Liga this season.

Isco recently signed a new contract at Betis, whom he only joined last summer as a free agent. Despite this, Saudi Arabia are already lining up a move for the former Real Madrid playmaker, as per Diario AS. A mega-bucks contract offer is expected to come either now or in the summer, and should he accept, he would join one of Al-Nassr, Al Ahli, Al Hilal or Al-Ittihad.

Isco’s release clause at Real Betis is just €20m, which is pocket change for the Saudis. However, the Verdiblanco faithful can relax somewhat despite this, as their talisman has spoken on many occasions about staying at the club for many years to come.