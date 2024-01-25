Report: Details on the offers Kylian Mbappe already has from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain

French striker Kylian Mbappe has already received offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, but is yet to make up his mind on where he wants to play next summer.

That is the latest on his situation, as reported by ESPN, however they have been able to shed more light on those offers. Mbappe currently earns €37m per year at PSG, and his contract renewal offer would keep him on the same salary.

However Real Madrid are offering much less than they were in 2022. Wary of paying him significantly more than the likes of Jude Bellingham (€10.5m per year), his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu would be closer to that figure in all likelihood, but still make him the highest paid player at the club. Players in the Madrid dresssing room are optimistic about his signature, but nobody in the Spanish capital is getting ahead of themselves. Least of all President Florentino Perez, who is handling the negotiations with Mbappe himself, and is in contact with him.

Meanwhile Liverpool are the third rider in the race. A move to the Premier League is not ruled out, and while the Reds have not made an offer, they are monitoring the situation.

Mbappe’s future is set to be decided much sooner than it was last time, the final announcement taking place in June. If Real Madrid do not sign Mbappe, then in theory they will look for another major number nine, with Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen the leading alternatives to the French forward.