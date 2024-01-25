Real Madrid top revenue standings in world of football, Barcelona among biggest climbers in top 20

Real Madrid have been named as the football club that brings in the most money, as per Deloitte. Based on last season, Los Blancos rank out top ahead of their competitors, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the only other Spanish sides to make it into the top 20.

Florentino Perez saw Real Madrid earn €831.4m over the course of last season, €5.5m more than Manchester City. It is the first time they have occupied the position since 2018, after a growth of €118m. Paris Saint-Germain complete the podium, with Barcelona reaching the €800m mark, just behind them. The Blaugrana moved from 7th last year to fourth this year, following a 61% increase in matchday and a 45% increase in commercial revenue.

Atletico Madrid slipped from 12th to 15th, due to a 19% decline in revenue from last season amounting to €30m, which came from a drop in TV revenue. That was largely down to their first ever Champions League group stage exit last season. They lie just a little behind AC Milan and Inter Milan.