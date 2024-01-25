Real Madrid set to run into roadblock as 28-year-old scuppers transfer plans

Real Madrid have been angling for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies since last summer, with the Canadian star top of their list to improve the defence. They believe they could secure his signing for around €40-50m, but Ferland Mendy may cause them to at least adjust their plans.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti making him their undisputed starter on the left side of defence whenever fit, Los Blancos are keen to move the 28-year-old on, who has 18 months left on his contract. Weighed down by injury issues, last year too they were open to a departure for Mendy, but the only interest came from Saudi Arabia, an experience that Mendy was not keen on.

With Davies’ arrival planned for this summer, Real Madrid were hoping to sell Mendy this summer too, but Mendy has no intention of going anywhere, as per Marca. He knows he has the trust of Ancelotti, who recently called him the best defensive left-back in the world, and is not shy of the competition with Davies either. He is happy in Madrid, and wants to remain come what may.

While the report goes onto to say that no decision will have to be taken until Davies does sign, if Mendy does elect to stay, then Fran Garcia is likely to leave, just a year on from returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Garcia has had a tricky season at Real Madrid after a decent start. His defending of the far post is far from convincing, and it has cost him his place in the line-up, with Ancelotti only occasionally rotating him. With Mendy out of contract in 2025, it might make sense if Garcia left on loan for a season, with a potential spot opening up for him at that point.