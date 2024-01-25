Real Betis open talks to sign replacement for Bayer Leverkusen-bound Borja Iglesias

Real Betis will soon be a striker light, as Borja Iglesias prepares to join Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 31-year-old has been off-colour for Los Verdiblancos over the course of the campaign so far, so a move to Germany could help him find form.

Betis will need to sign a replacement for Iglesias, and talks are already underway to secure this. They had been linked with Serdar Azmoun, but now their top target looks to be Chimy Avila, who has been out of favour at Osasuna this season,

MD have reported that negotiations are underway between Betis and Osasuna. A loan until the end of the season is being discussed, and the deal would also include an option to buy for the Andalusian side.

Avila would be a shrewd signing for Real Betis, provided that they can get it over the line before next week’s deadline. The Argentine, who is also eligible to represent Spain, is more than capable of bagging plenty of goals, especially with the service that Isco and others would provide.