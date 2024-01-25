Real Betis could be in for surprise €20m injection from sale of winger – West Ham player on shortlist

Real Betis could be on the verge of a welcome injection of cash via the sale of Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique. An exciting but inconsistent talent, Betis are happy to cash in on the 23-year-old, who has multiple suitors.

Flamengo and Fluminense were initially linked with Henrique, but the figures being talked about in the €12-15m range in terms of sale. Meanwhile RB Leipzig were also interested, but were keen to loan him first, and were not going to reach Betis’ €20m asking price.

However Relevo now report that Botafogo, who are owned by Olympique Lyon and Crystal Palace shareholder John Textor, are willing to stump up the money in a deal that would come close to that figure.

Betis sold Luiz Felipe in September for €22m, but the generally have been cutting it fine in their salary limit in recent years. The sale of Henrique could loosen the purse strings for Los Verdiblancos.

With Borja Iglesias exiting on loan to Bayer Leverkusen, a forward is on the shortlist for Betis. They have been linked with Chimy Avila, Sardar Azmoun and Raul de Tomas. Meanwhile the other priority would be West Ham playmaker Pablo Fornals, who was a request of Manuel Pellegrini during the summer transfer window. Fornals is