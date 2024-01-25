Memphis Depay sends Atletico Madrid into Copa del Rey semi-finals after late winner against Sevilla

Atletico Madrid remain on course to win their first Copa del Rey title in 11 years, having narrowly seen off Sevilla at the Civitas Metropolitano to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition.

It was a match of vert few clear-cut chances, but a massive one would fall Atleti’s way in the first half. Nahuel Molina was fouled by Marcao inside the penalty area, allowing Antoine Griezmann a golden opportunity to open the scoring. However, it was one he failed to take, as he fired his spot kick over Orjan Nyland’s crossbar.

In the second period, Diego Simeone took the bold decision to take off Griezmann and strike partner Alvaro Morata, with Angel Correa and Memphis Depay coming on in their place. However, it was a move that was vindicated, as the pair combined for the only goal of the game, which was finished off by the latter.

Atletico Madrid were able to see out the remaining minutes, albeit only just. Sevilla were awarded a late penalty, which was then overturned by VAR. It means that Atleti join Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Athletic Club in the final four of the Copa del Rey. Los Rojiblancos have a very good chance of taking home the trophy come the end of the season.