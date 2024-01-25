Italy and Roma legend Francesco Totti spotted at Rayo Vallecano facilities amid two possible motives

Italy and Roma legend Francesco Totti is news wherever he goes, but many were surprised to see him popping up at Rayo Vallecano’s training facilities this week. Present for several days and meeting with President Raul Martin Presa, Totti has been taking photos with defender Aridane, but Relevo believe they have narrowed down the motives for his presence.

The first is his son. It looks as if Cristiano Totti (18) has joined Rayo’s under-19 side, leaving Frosinone’s under-19s side, whom he joined from Roma this past summer. On the other hand, one of the man seen meeting Presa with Totti is his friend, ex-footballer and agent Morris Pagniello.

The report details that Pagniello has been linked to the club for three years, and helped form Rayo Vallecano C and D teams. Founder of Racing City, Pagniello also has 17 ‘Racing clubs’ around the world, five of which are in Spain. He is also the founder of Genova International Football School, a company which sponsors teams in order to be able to provide them with players.

The players pay the Genoa school in order to secure them access to clubs in order to develop a player – as in, they pay to have the chance to play in the academies or filial sides. Examples include Joseph Taktouk, son in-law of Cesc Fabregas, and Cauet Werner Espindola, son of former Inter goalkeeper Julio Cesar, both of whom played for Rayo C.

The purpose of Rayo C and D is business, say insiders at the club, and recently the coaching staff were dismissed following a falling out with Presa. Relevo go on to note that Totti could well be the next coach of one of them.

It may well be that he was just there to support his son in his first move outside of Italy. However it seems the presence of Pagniello at the very least means Presa was discussing business this week.

Despite their success in recent years on the pitch, Presa is largely despised by the local crowd at Vallecas. A regular feature during home games is for the fans to tell him to leave the club. In general, his lack of investment in the club, youth teams, women’s teams and giving basic necessities to their employees has turned fans against him, while his right-wing links in a traditionally left-wing area have also ground many a gear.