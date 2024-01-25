Inaki Williams and Ernesto Valverde on Athletic win over Barcelona – ‘It’s as if it was written in the script’

Athletic Club generally have a good atmosphere at San Mames, but they sent the crowd into ecstasy against Barcelona, coming out 4-2 winners over the Blaugrana, sealing their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals in the process. Before the match Ernesto Valverde had commented that Girona play cinematic football, but Los Leones put on a thriller on Wednesday night.

“Stuck on a plane for 7 hours, 2 hours more from another airport, and I haven't rested, like in a bed. I've been protected by everyone. I felt fine, everything that has been generated with my name has been crazy. The team played a great game.” – Inaki Williams #AthleticClub pic.twitter.com/Eku7D4HV13 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 25, 2024

Complete with a hero racing back in time to save the day. After Ghana were eliminated from the African Cup of Nations on Monday night, Athletic chartered a €6k private plane for Inaki Williams to make it back in time for the match. In total he spent 12 hours traveling, arriving on the morning of the game. He came on in the second half and scored the winner in extra time.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I have imagined being here, it has been a hectic 24 hours. The club has done everything possible and I wanted to be here. Sometimes, destiny is capricious and happy to celebrate it with the team,” Williams told Diario AS.

“I’m exhausted, I’m going home although I would like to have a couple of beers with my friends. It’s been crazy.”

Manager Ernesto Valverde was also in awe of the dramatic timing of Williams, as he remarked to MD.

“The fact that he was able to come back and be here is an emotional boost for everyone, not only because of what he contributes on the field but also because of what he gives the crowd. He is a player who drives us, and also the public. It seems that if you tried to write a script, it wouldn’t have come out that well. He has always been a decisive player.”

He would go on to say that the game had everything, and that he was looking forward to the challenge of the semi-finals. The draw will be made on Friday, with one of Real Mallorca, Basque rivals Real Sociedad, and one of Sevilla or Atletico Madrid to come, they play each other this evening. Valverde ended Athletic’s trophyless run in 2015 with the Spanish Supercup, but now is in pursuit of their first major trophy since 1984.