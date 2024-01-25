“I did not commit any crime” – Dani Alves’ mother speaks after revealing identify of alleged rape victim

Earlier this month, Lucia Alves – the mother of ex-Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani – leaked the personal details of her son’s alleged rape victim. The decision was seen as a way to show the 40-year-old’s innocence, although it has instead compromised the trial process, especially as Lucia is set to appear as a witness during the upcoming trial.

Mama Alves has broken her silence on the matter in the last couple of days. Writing on her Instagram account (via Sport), she stated that she broke no laws by revealing the alleged victim’s identity, and she believes that this will be proven soon.

“I did not commit any crime and everything will be proven, we just have to wait.”

In the case of Dani Alves, he continues to remain imprisoned in Barcelona ahead of his impending trial, having been denied bail on multiple occasions due to being deemed as a flight risk by the presiding judge. He has been in jail for over a year, and has maintained his innocence throughout.