Fabrizio Romano explains one factor standing between Karim Benzema and return from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema was, as was the case at the Santiago Bernabeu, set up to be the second fiddle poster boy of the Saudi Arabian Pro League beside Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet a falling out with his club Al-Ittihad has put a return to European football on the table.

Benzema has received harsh criticism from fans for perceived underperformance, and when they were due to return for preseason training, Benzema was not present. He was AWOL for two weeks, and is still not training with the side as discussions take place over his future.

On Wednesday it was reported that Arsenal, Manchester United and Lyon were all talking to Benzema‘s camp. Their main doubt was whether Benzema really wanted to leave Saudi Arabia (the hierarchy there is keen to keep him), but it was said that money was not going to be an issue.

Yet Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that it was the main hold-up. On the Daily Briefing, he explained that United did not have much room in their financial fair play budget to accommodate a major salary, while Olympique Lyon owner had been trying for a month to make ‘the impossible possible’. Until Benzema agrees to take a drastic wage cut, his future remains in Saudi Arabia. While talks are on going, there has been no movement so far.