Barcelona midfielder Pedri launches criticism of teammates – ‘It’s clear’

Barcelona midifielder Pedri cut a sombre figure after his side were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club on Wednesday night. The Canary Islander once again lamented Barcelon’s mistake-prone nature.

The Blaugrana conceded after just a minute against the Basque side, the third time they have done so this season. Pedri told Sport that they knew what they had to do to make the difference.

“It is clear that we have to be more switched on early in the games, it has happened to us several times. We have to be self-critical and improve defensively. Last year it is what won the La Liga for us. Not just the defensive line, we all have to step up and that will make a difference.”

He also launched a rallying cry for what remained of the season.

“They press a lot here in San Mames. They always press high, they have a lot of speed and they are not easy to defend. We should have had more discretion with the ball and played our game. It is clear that the League is complicated, but we will compete until the end. We will compete to the death for the two titles we have left.”

Manager Xavi Hernandez is under increasing pressure, having seen the Copa del Rey slip away. The consensus was that it was their best chance of a trophy this season, and with an eight-point gap to Girona in La Liga, they are playing catch-up in La Liga. Xavi has also opened the door to an exit at the end of the season, which may be the case if he cannot inspire a defensive improvement.