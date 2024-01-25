Atletico Madrid finalising deal for Barcelona and Arsenal target Arthur Vermeeren

Atletico Madrid are putting the finishing touches on a deal to bring Arthur Vermeeren in from Royal Antwerp. The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the most highly rated talents in Europe, but Los Rojiblancos have put money on the table before anyone else.

Vermeeren arrived in Madrid on Thursday, and is set to be in the stands for their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Sevilla. The clubs have already agreed a €22m deal that could rise by a further €5m in variables.

🚨🇧🇪 It’s looking good between Arthur Vermeeren and Atletico Madrid. After positive talks today with Atlético, there are a few more points to be settled to reach an agreement, and that seems to be for tomorrow.@david_vdb pic.twitter.com/JTsnZC4o5O — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 25, 2024

A deal is not quite done between the player and the club, but it appears things are moving towards an agreement. With just the final details to be settled, the word is that it will be closed on Friday, with Vermeeren signing a five-and-a-half year deal at the Metropolitano.

🔴⚪️🛬 Here’s Arthur Vermeeren with his lawyer and his girlfriend in Madrid to complete details of his move to Atléti. It’s expected to be sealed today. ⏳⌛️ 🎥 @david_vdbpic.twitter.com/8DnBrRfwtA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

Diego Simeone has been asking for a pivot since the summer, and while Vermeeren is perhaps not a natural fit for that role on his own, he can play in a two. More likely, Los Colchoneros see him as a potential long-term replacement for captain Koke Resurreccion, who is now 32.