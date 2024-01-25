Athletic Club set remarkable Copa del Rey record including impressive Barcelona feat

Athletic Club were once again the devil for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night. While Los Leones have struggled against the Blaugrana in finals, they have their number in the Copa del Rey – but also set a remarkable record with their 4-2 win in extra time.

Only four times have Barcelona been put out of the Copa del Rey since 2007 before the semi-final stage, a run dating back 18 years. As pointed out by MD, only Sevilla (2009-10) and Athletic have done so, with the Basque side managing the feat in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2023-24.

Increíble. With three different managers too? https://t.co/rygAybJbau — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) January 24, 2024

Not only is that run highly impressive, but Athletic have managed to reach the semi-final for five consecutive years, for the first time in the last 90 years. That achievement has spanned three different coaches too, with Gaizka Garitano, Marcelino Garcia Toral and current manager Ernesto Valverde all contributing to their Copa reputation.

Of course the next step for Los Leones is to go on and win it, something they have not done since 1984. While they won the Spanish Supercup in 2015 and 2021, Athletic are yet to taste glory in a major trophy for 40 years, and are desperate to end that run, despite six Copa finals since. With only Atletico Madrid left in the competition from the big three, it is as good a chance as they might get.