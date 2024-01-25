20-year-old wants to stay at Valencia “for many years” despite Manchester United interest

Over the last 12 months, one of the big names to break onto the scene in La Liga has been Javi Guerra. The 20-year-old midfielder starred at the end of the last season for Los Che, and he has established himself as a regular in Ruben Baraja’s side in this campaign.

Since scoring a late winner against Real Valladolid back in April, which was the moment that Guerra really announced himself in Spanish football, his life has drastically changed, as he outlined in a recent interview with La Liga World.

“I consider myself to be a quiet kid, sometimes shy and likes simple things, spending times with friends and family. Especially since the game against Valladolid, which was the radical change in my life. I’ve tried to handle it as normally as possible because I am still the same person. It is true that everything around you changes, but now more people know you and more children see me and ask for photographs or autographs, I have that memory.”

Guerra has been linked with both Manchester United and Juventus in recent months, although at this stage of his career, he has very little intention of leaving Valencia.

“Of course, I would like to continue here for as many years as I can because in the end the club have given me everything and allowed me to fulfil the dream I have had since I was little and the truth is that I am very happy here in my city with my family and everyone around me, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Guerra is one of several exciting youngsters currently in the Valencia first team set-up. Things are looking very bright for Los Che in this regard, especially considering their much improved performance this season compared to the last couple of years.

From La Liga. Watch La Liga on Viaplay, available in the UK on Sky, Virgin TV, Amazon Prime Video and via streaming.