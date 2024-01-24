WATCH: Stunning strike from Lamine Yamal sees Barcelona complete comeback against Athletic Club

Having conceded inside the opening minute to Athletic Club at San Mames, Barcelona have now incredibly completed a first half comeback in the Copa del Rey quarter-final clash in Bilbao.

Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring after 36 seconds, but a bizarre goal from Robert Lewandowski allowed Barcelona to equalise. Just a few minutes later, they have now scored again, this time from Lamine Yamal.

It’s a truly special goal from an excellent young player. Lamine Yamal shows great desire to drive at the Athletic defence, before firing an arrowed strike into Julen Agirrezabala’s far corner, leaving him with no chance.

Athletic Club will be perplexed at how they are how behind in this one. A big response is needed from Ernesto Valverde’s side if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the competition, which Xavi Hernandez will be delighted with his Barcelona players, as they aim for the final four.