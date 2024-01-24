WATCH: Oihan Sancet finds equaliser for Athletic Club four minutes into second half against Barcelona

Barcelona went into the second period feeling good about themselves after completing a first half comeback against Athletic Club in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash at San Mames. However, only minutes after the interval, they have been pegged back, with the score now at 2-2.

Gorka Guruzeta fired home the opener for the hosts after 36 seconds, before goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal had Barcelona in front. Athletic are now level after 49 minutes, with the goal coming from the impressive Oihan Sancet.

It is excellent work from Nico Williams, who had a quiet first half, having been contained with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Hector Fort in the Barcelona defence. However, no one was able to stop his excellent cross, and Sancet would make no mistake from close range, much to the delight of the Athletic Club support.

Xavi Hernandez will be furious that his Barcelona side have started another very poorly, and a reaction is needed in the remainder of the match.