WATCH: Nightmare start for Barcelona as Athletic Club score after 36 seconds

Barcelona have been known to concede inside the opening minute of matches this season. It happened against Granada and Alaves, and now, it has happened against Athletic Club at San Mames in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash.

To be precise, 36 seconds were on the clock when the hosts found the back of the net. Poor play for Barcelona allowed Athletic to reclaim the ball, and a cross into the box fell to Gorka Guruzeta, who made no mistake from close range.

Barcelona could not get the ball away. Oihan Sancet tried a shot, as did Malcom Ares, but it fell so kindly for Guruzeta, whose excellent goalscoring season has continued with his first goal against the Catalan giants.

Athletic Club will surely feel settled by that, as they look to continue their unbeaten streak at home, which stretches back to August. A big response is needed from Barcelona, whose early-match woes continue.