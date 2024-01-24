WATCH: Barcelona equalise against Athletic Club in bizarre circumstances courtesy of Robert Lewandowski

After a terrible start, which saw them go 1-0 down inside a minute and lose Alejandro Balde to injury, Barcelona have now hit back in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Athletic Club at San Mames.

Gorka Guruzeta gave the hosts a dream opening, scoring after 36 seconds, but Barcelona have now equalised. Robert Lewandowski has got the goal, which came about in bizarre circumstances. After good work from Ferran Torres, an attempted clearance from Athletic cannoned off the Polish striker and into the back of the net.

It is truly a bizarre way for Barcelona to get back on level terms, but Xavi Hernandez and his players certainly won’t care. They will now hope that they can use this momentum to find another goal, as they look to make the final four of the competition.

For Athletic Club, they will be very disappointed at conceding, especially in this matter. A response is needed.