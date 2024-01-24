WATCH: Athletic Club closing in on Copa del Rey semi-finals after taking extra time lead against Barcelona

Barcelona are on the cusp of exiting the Copa del Rey. Having forced extra time against Athletic Club in their quarter-final clash at San Mames, the Catalans have now fallen behind just before the break-in-play in the extra 30-minute period.

Gorka Guruzeta gave Athletic a dream start after 36 seconds, before goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal had Barcelona in front inside the first half. However, Oihan Sancet’s strike early into the second period meant that it was all-square again, and no further goals meant that extra time was required.

In the 107nd minute, Athletic have now hit the front, with the goal coming from Inaki Williams, who only returned from competing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana earlier in the day.

Athletic Club are now so close to a fifth successive Copa del Rey semi-final, while Barcelona need a big, and quick, response if they are to stay in the competition.