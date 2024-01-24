Osasuna Real Betis

Wantaway Osasuna marksman emerges as target for Real Betis

Real Betis are on the hunt for a new striker, as Borja Iglesias’ move to Bayer Leverkusen nears its completion. The 31-year-old will join the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the season, with a deal having now received the “Here we go” treatment from Fabrizio Romano.

Betis have been linked with Leverkusen’s Serdar Azmoun as a replacement for Iglesias, although his current loan club Roma are unwilling to end his time at the club early. As such, other options are being explored, and Relevo say that one of those being considered by club officials is Chimy Avila.

Avila is keen to leave Osasuna having fallen out of favour this season, and he has attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and Greece. He wants to continue in Europe, having recently turned down an offer from an unnamed MLS side.

Avila would be shrewd pickup for Real Betis. Not too long ago, he was touted for a Spain call-up after being on great form at Osasuna, and if he can reach those levels again, he’s a very good addition.

