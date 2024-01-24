Villarreal strengthen defence with second centre-back signing of January transfer window

Villarreal have confirmed the loan signing of Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolves until the end of the season. The 22-year-old arrives to combat the defensive woes being suffered by Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side, who have the second-worst defence in La Liga.

Already the Yellow Submarine have signed Eric Bailly on a free this winter, and following the arrival of Goncalo Guedes on loan from Wolves, they have done a second deal for Mosquera. With three caps for Colombia, Mosquera came through at Atletico Nacional, before moving to Wolves in 2021. He was used sparingly by the Midlands side, making just five appearances in 18 months, before moving on loan to FC Cincinnati where he was a regular in Major League Soccer.

Villarreal’s defence has looked brittle this season with Raul Albiol and Aissa Mandi mistake prone, and Jorge Cuenca struggling to plug the gaps. Juan Foyth and Alfonso Pedraza have also been missing due to injury at times, and the midfield of Etienne Capoue and Dani Parejo has struggled to match the speed of the game, but Mosquera should aid Marcelino in that quest.