Three teams in talks with Karim Benzema camp over Saudi Arabia exit

Former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema looks as if he will know whether he will be returning to Europe from Saudi Arabia by the end of the week, following talk of a definitive meeting.

Olympique Lyon have been in talks with Benzema’s camp, but a deal is believed to be difficult due to the finances involved, after Benzema reportedly asked to be allowed to return to Europe for the rest of the season.

Yet Marca claim that it is little to do with finances. They say that Benzema knows that whatever he earns in Europe will be fraction of what he is giving up from his wages at Al-Ittihad. The French forward has not trained with them for 17 days after he was due back for preseason, and the Saudi Arabian club are confused by his stance. Arsenal and Manchester United are also in talks with both his club and Benzema’s camp, but are reportedly unconvinced by their chances of doing a deal, in part due to the responses of the player’s camp.

Benzema has always been an enigmatic character while in Madrid, and his move to Saudi Arabia came somewhat out of the blue too. Where he ends up in the next seven days seems unclear to all parties involved though.