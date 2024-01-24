Ruthless Mallorca book place in Copa del Rey semi-finals after seeing off Girona

Mallorca have become the second team to book their place in the last four of the Copa del Rey, having defeated high-flying Girona 3-1 at Son Moix in their quarter-final tie on Wednesday evening.

Three goals in 14 first half minutes proved to be the difference for the hosts. Having missed a big chances just prior, Cyle Larin opened the scoring after 21 minutes, finishing from a Dani Rodriguez cross, before Abdon Prats took control.

The 31-year-old fired home an excellent strike from outside of the box on 28 minutes, before adding a second soon after from the penalty. They were his 10th and 11th goals of the season, and his 5th and 6th in the competition, which has him level with Celta Vigo’s Anastasios Douvikas as top scorer.

Girona did come back into the match in the second period, and after Antonio Raillo was sent off, they managed to find a goal back, as Cristhian Stuani scored from the penalty spot. Savio also fired home in the 96th minute, but it wasn’t enough for the Catalans.

Mallorca join Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, with the final two quarter-final matches taking place on Wednesday (Athletic Club-Barcelona) and Thursday (Atletico Madrid-Sevilla) determining the final two places.