Report claims that Real Madrid will sell Vinicius Junior during summer if Kylian Mbappe arrives from PSG

Real Madrid are still hoping to finally sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, so he is able to agree terms with another club right now, although at this stage, he is yet to commit his future either way.

In the event that Mbappe does arrive, Real Madrid’s star-studded squad would go up a level – or so it seems. Sport have claimed that if the French international joins, Vinicius Junior will be sold in his place, given that the two primarily operate in the same position.

The report from the Catalan daily claims that Florentino Perez sees Mbappe ahead of Vinicius, and that the Brazilian forward – who has been one of the best on the planet over the last 18 months – “does not have the profile” to be number one at Real Madrid.

In all honesty, it would be a major surprise if Vinicius Junior was sold by Real Madrid. He is a hugely popular player within the club, and Perez is included in this. It doesn’t make sense to sell him at this stage of his career, and the potential he has to play with Mbappe is huge.