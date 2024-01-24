Real Madrid signing of 19-year-old winger confirmed

Castellon have confirmed the sale of 19-year-old winger Jeremy de Leon to Real Madrid, following several weeks of speculation.

De Leon was out of contract with Castellon at the end of the season, and was subject to interest from Villarreal and Valencia in the same region. Reportedly, the player was only keen on Los Blancos after finding out about their interest.

This season he has played 11 times for Castellon in the third tier, providing one assist. He is tipped to replace Peter Gonzalez at Real Madrid Castilla, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Valencia first team. A quick and agile dribbler, de Leon is a hard-working youngster who moved to Spain as a youngster with his mother to pursue his dreams of becoming a footballer.

He will be the second Puerto Rican player to pull on the famous white of Real Madrid, after Enrique Ordonez, who debuted in the 1920s.