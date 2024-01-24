Predicted XIs Athletic Club-Barcelona: Barcelona get injury boost, Athletic Club welcome back Inaki Williams

Barcelona are set to visit a raucous San Mames this evening, as they take on Athletic Club at 21:30 CEST in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. The Blaugrana are coming off the back of a morale-boosting win over Real Betis, while Athletic were beaten by Valencia at Mestalla, but have been in excellent form.

Xavi Hernandez has received a major boost with the return of Joao Cancelo and Andreas Christensen from injury, which could be especially important given the dangers of Nico and Inaki Williams. After Ghana were eliminated at the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, Inaki is flying back to Bilbao in order to be available.

According to Sport, Cancelo will go straight back into the line-up, which will be Xavi’s only change from the Benito Villamarin. Athletic are tipped to start captain Iker Muniain and Asier Villalibre, while Mikel Vesga will be partnered by Benat Prados, as Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta struggles for fitness.

In contrast, MD believe Lamine Yamal will drop out of the side after his excellent performance at Betis for the match-winner Joao Felix. That would see hat-trick hero Ferran Torres shift to the right side of the attack alongside Robert Lewandowski.

They also believe that Muniain and Villalibre will start, with Ander Herrera adding experience alongside Vesga rather than Prados.

It would be something of a shock for Muniain and Villalibre to start, as both have been consigned to the bench for the most part this season. The latter would likely add more defensively than Gorka Guruzeta, but Guruzeta has been starting through the middle and has as many goals as Lewandowski this season.